Lagos committed to quality service to God, humanity — Sanwo-Olu

Lagos State governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu, on Saturday, said his administration is commitment to rendering quality service to God and humanity, as well as making life better for the residents.

Governor Sanwo-Olu stated this at the 2022 Inter-Denominational Divine Service (IDDS), themed: “Choose You This Day Whom You Will Serve,” held at the Christ Apostolic Church, LWNA Headquarters in Ketu, Lagos.

The governor, who is also the grand-patron of the event, said the programme afforded them the opportunity to gather and give thanks to the Almighty God, noting that rendering service to humanity was also rendering service to God.

“As Christians, there’s no better service to God than the one you render to humanity. It’s only through this that you can serve God. There’s no better service than that given to mankind,” he said.

Sanwo-Olu appreciated God for what is happening in the state and commended the leadership of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) for their prayers and words of encouragement.

The governor, while n oting that his administration pursued a uniform front, without any religious division, said the unity existing in Lagos State made it a useful platform to propagate the gospel, assuring that the state would continue to support unity.

CAN Chairman, Lagos State chapter, Bishop Steven Adegbite, said that it’s part of parents’ responsibility to prepare the youth to serve the Lord and the nation wholeheartedly, adding that Lagosians must be prepared to serve God.

“We must do all we can to build for God,” the cleric said.

Adegbite, while ur ging all to support Sanwo-Olu for a second term, commended hi s administration for managing the COVID-19 pandemic proactively, its developmental strides, support for religious groups, among others, declaring that one good turn deserved another.

This was just as the cleric expressed the hope that there would be a chance to replicate what is happening in Lagos State in the whole country.

Speaking further, Adegbite charged Nigerians to obtain their permanent voter’s cards, as well as perform their civic responsibilities in the next general elections.

“The church in Lagos will continue to pay for the government. Let us register and get our voter’s cards,” he said.

In his sermon, Most Rev. Dr. Alfred Adewale Martins represented by Rev. Fr. Jacob Usman, said there was need for the people and leaders to embrace unity and fidelity in their lives, the state, as well as render service to humanity.

According to Rev Martins, service demands commitment, devotion, discipline and holiness to worship God despite all challenges, as the people cannot serve two masters at the same time.