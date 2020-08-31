Lagos Commissioner for health tests negative for COVID-19

The Lagos State Commissioner for health, Professor Akin Abayomi has tested negative for COVID-19.

This was contained in a statement signed by the Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Gbenga Omotoso.

According to the statement, the commissioner retook the COVID-19 test yesterday and the result came back negative, hence, he will be returning to his full duties gradually.

The statement reads;

It is with gratitude to God that I announce the recovery and subsequent negative test for COVID-19 of the Honorable Commissioner for Health, Professor Akin Abayomi.

Following the mandatory isolation, the Commissioner retook a COVID-19 PCR test which returned negative yesterday evening.

Professor Abayomi is very grateful and humbled by the deep concern shown and expressed by Executive Council members, civil servants, Lagos residents, Nigerians, both locally and in the diaspora, through prayers, messages, phone calls and gifts.

He will be returning to his full duties gradually and remains resolute in delivering the mandate of Mr Governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu, whom he says stood by him steadfastly in these trying times and is very appreciative of.

Governor Sanwo-Olu, the incident commander, is excited by the news and urges Lagosians to realise that COVID-19 is still with us; they should keep obeying the guidelines- watching their hands, wearing face masks and avoiding large gatherings, among others.

