Lagos City Marathon: Ethiopian nationals win $60,000 first prize

Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, on Saturday, at exactly 8:03 am, crossed the finish line of the Access Bank Lagos City Marathon, and ceremonially became the first athlete to breast the final ribbon, just as the Ethiopian’s runner, Ulfata Deresa, finished the 42-kilometre-long race 11 minutes after the Governor’s arrival and became the winner of the marathon’s 7th edition in the male category.

Deresa set a new finish time record of 2:11:58 and clinched a $30,000 cash prize.

Sanwo-Olu, who teamed up with his deputy, Dr. Obafemi Hamzat; Minister for Sport and Youth Development, Mr. Sunday Dare; Edo State deputy governor, Comrade Philip Shuaibu, Lagos Head of Service (HoS), Mr. Hakeem Muri-Okunola, among others, took off from the State House in Marina, jogging through highways to Eko Atlantic City; covering 8km distance in 40 minutes.

Others in the governor’s team are Chairman of Lagos State Sports Commission (LSSC), Shola Aiyepeku; LSSC Director-General, Gafaar Bolowotan, among other top functionaries.

The marathon is an elite-labeled athletic fiesta held on the second weekend in February of every year in Lagos and draws participation from local and international teams in the athletic ecosystem. It kicked off at 6 am.

Sanwo-Olu said the event had consistently placed Lagos on the global radar, noting that the sporting fiesta had become a yearly ritual for athletes, adding that the marathon embodied the spirit of Lagos, which teaches endurance, perseverance, and resilience while toiling through physical strength.

“One of the objectives of this event is to put Lagos on a global platform in the area of sport. Every year, new records are broken and the marathon gets bigger and better. As a Government, we are fully committed to sustaining this noble initiative and leading from the front to ensure that all participants, especially, our youths, get the best from this event.

“I acknowledge the great work which Access Bank and all other sponsors have put in to make this edition a success. The goal of the marathon is to use sport as a tool to promote physical fitness, togetherness, resilience, and every virtue that can make human beings progress and live fulfilling life. This is the strongest rallying point for our youths and next edition would be better than what we have had this year,” the governor stated.

Governor Sanwo-Olu pledged his administration would be relentless in raising the status of the marathon to a platinum-labeled event to attract more participants beyond Africa, saying this would open up the state’s economy for more foreign investment and boost tourism revenue for operators in the sector.

The governor said the decision of Kenyan Airways, a global aviation brand, to be part of the sponsors of the event this year indicated that the marathon would bring more tourism opportunities for Lagos if attained platinum level.