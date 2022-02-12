Six corpses burnt as fire guts morgue in Benue

Latest News
By Johnson Babajide - Makurdi
Six corpses burnt as fire guts morgue in Benue, Suspected herdsmen attack Benue community, kill middle-aged woman, BBNaija 2020 housemate, Two killed in cult-related clash in Benue, 44-year-old man removes own testicles, $10,000 medical supplies to Benue, Suspected robbers shoot Benue poly lecturer dead for daring them, gunmen who killed mourners in Benue, Gunmen kill seven people, Gunmen kill local chief's son, abduct daughter in Benue, Four die as gunmen attack mourners in Benue, Benue ranks highest in gully erosion, Govt imposes dusk-to-dawn curfew, Nine feared killed as herders attack Benue communities, Five killed in separate cult clashes in Benue, Benue communal clash, 42 people feared killed, Curfew, genitals, Benue Electoral Commission, benue looters, boyfriend ablaze in Benue, boy set ablaze by girlfriend, suspected herdsmen kill 19 people in Benuesuspected herdsmen kill 19 people in Benue

No fewer than six dead bodies were burnt beyond recognition when fire gutted a morgue at Agagbe in Gwer West local government area of Benue State.

The incident, according to natives happened on Friday evening, the cause of the fire could not be ascertained as at the time the local spoke to our correspondent on the phone.

The mortuary was said to belong to St. Francis Xavier Parish Agagbe and the fire broke out at about 5:00 pm on Friday.

According to a native who did not want to be mentioned, “Actually, it was around 5:00 pm that someone sighted fire around the area and before people could rush there, the mortuary went up in flames.

Confirming the report, the Police Public Relations Officer, Catherine Anene, a Superintendent of Police said that six corpses were burnt.

She said, “It is true, the DPO is on it, the information we received is that the fire started somewhere and only extended to the morgue. Six corpses were burnt, an investigation is ongoing.”

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

You might also like
Latest News

Diri inaugurates projects to mark second year anniversary, launches Ijaw history book

Latest News

(JUST IN): Fire guts Sheikh Gumi’s residence in Kaduna 

Latest News

Gombe receives awards for contributions to fight against child malnutrition

Latest News

Benue guber aspirant condemns security operatives who deny Ortom from receiving VP

Comments

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More