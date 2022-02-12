Six corpses burnt as fire guts morgue in Benue

No fewer than six dead bodies were burnt beyond recognition when fire gutted a morgue at Agagbe in Gwer West local government area of Benue State.

The incident, according to natives happened on Friday evening, the cause of the fire could not be ascertained as at the time the local spoke to our correspondent on the phone.

The mortuary was said to belong to St. Francis Xavier Parish Agagbe and the fire broke out at about 5:00 pm on Friday.

According to a native who did not want to be mentioned, “Actually, it was around 5:00 pm that someone sighted fire around the area and before people could rush there, the mortuary went up in flames.

Confirming the report, the Police Public Relations Officer, Catherine Anene, a Superintendent of Police said that six corpses were burnt.

She said, “It is true, the DPO is on it, the information we received is that the fire started somewhere and only extended to the morgue. Six corpses were burnt, an investigation is ongoing.”

