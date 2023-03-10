By Saheed Salawu and Olayinka Olukoya

The Chief Imam of Lagos State, Sheikh Sulaimon Abou-Nolla, has congratulated the president-elect, Senator Bola Tinubu.

Sheikh Abou-Nolla said Tinubu’s victory was a reward of years of hard-work and consistency in pursuing a worthy goal.

According to him, Tinubu’s emergence should excite Nigerians because his presidency would impact positively on the socio-economic development of the country.

In the same vein, The Muslim Congress (TMC), Muslim Rights Concern (MURIC) and Muslim Public Affairs Centre (MPAC) congratulated Tinubu and the vice president-elect, Senator Kashim Shettima.

TMC Amir Alhaji AbdulWasi’i Taiwo Bangbala, described their victory as hard-fought and well-deserved.

According to him, Tinubu’s triumph is a testament to a renewed hope for a better and forward-looking Nigeria.

The Executive Director of MURIC, Professor Ishaq Akintola, thanked Allah for making Tinubu’s victory at the polls “a fait accompli.”

Akintola said: “We wish him two successful terms in good health, bounteous national prosperity, peace and stability. Tinubu is, indubitably, not only the most eminently qualified for the position but the best well prepared for it. His victory is therefore well deserved.”

Also, the Executive Chairman of MPAC, Disu Kamor, prayed that the tenure of Tinubu and Shettima bring peace, security, unity and abundance of Allah’s blessings.





Kamor reminded all elected officials of their duties to God and the nation.

Similarly, the Muslim Lawyers Association of Nigeria (MULAN), Lagos State branch, congratulated Tinubu.

The association, in a statement signed by its chairman, Mr Musibau Ajibola Kaka and secretary, Sofiyullah Oladipo, praised Allah for choosing TInubu among other contestants to administer the affairs of the country.

Also, the National Amir of Ikhwan ul-Muslimin Foundation, Sheikh Abdul Hakeem Muhammad Awwal, congratulated Tinubu on his victory in the presidential election.

Sheikh Muhammad Awwal said Tinubu’s presidency will usher in progress and development in the country.

According to him, the former Lagos State governor will bring to bear his wealth of experience in assembling an all-inclusive team of experts in the administration of the country.

The revered cleric expressed optimism that Tinubu’s experiences in public service will propel him towards enhancing unity and peace in the country.

Also, Ibadan, Oyo State-based scholar and preacher, Sheikh Tajudeen AbdulKareem Al-Adaby, popularly known as Baba l’Agbeni, congratulated Tinubu and urged him to make the fear of Allah his watchword and lead a government that will uplift Nigerians and make their lives meaningful.

Sheikh AbdulKareem, who spoke with the Nigerian Tribune on Thursday upon his return from umrah (lesser hajj) in Makkah, congratulated all Nigerians on the conduct of a violence-free election which produced a new leader for the country.

