Group under the aegis of Coalition of South East Youth Leaders (COSEYL) have described the demolition of buildings in Ajao Estate by the Lagos State Government, as “stupidity of the highest order”

The group also accused the State Governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu of fanning the embers of ethnic hostilities.

TRIBUNE ONLINE reports the Sanwo-Olu-led government had pulled down at least 13 houses at the estate since the demolition began on Friday, April 28.

According to the State Government, the demolition of 13 residential buildings at Rockview Street, Ajao Estate, occurred because “they were illegally constructed along fuel pipelines”.

Reacting, COSEYL in a press statement by its President General, Goodluck Ibem, called on Governor Sanwo-Olu to immediately halt the action to avoid igniting civil unrest.

“COSEYL is enraged over the massive demolition and destruction of houses and property belonging to Igbos in Rockview Ajao Estate and other areas supposedly won by the Labour Party, LP, during the presidential elections in Lagos State.

“This is wicked, barbaric, senseless, and stupidity of the highest order.

“Governor Sanwu-Olu is gradually building up anarchy and a war that might consume the entire Nation. We warn him to retrace his step and stop forthwith the demolition of Igbo houses in Lagos State,” the statement read in part.

