Tiwa Savage, the award-winning Nigerian singer, has been invited to perform at the coronation of the British monarch, King Charles III.

The historical event is scheduled to hold on Saturday, May 6, 2023, at Westminster Abbey, London. Tiwa Savage is set to join an array of celebrities such as Steve Winwood, DJ Pete Tong, Lang Lang, Lucy, Paloma Faith, and Olly Murs, who will entertain guests at the coronation concert and Big Lunch scheduled for Sunday, May 7, 2023.

The coronation follows the passing of King Charles III’s mother, Queen Elizabeth II, and will witness the official ascension of the monarch to the throne alongside Queen Consort, Camilla.

Tiwa Savage’s invitation to perform at the coronation is a significant milestone, as she becomes the first Nigerian artiste to receive such an honour.

In a statement, the organizers disclosed that Tiwa Savage was selected as one of the few African artistes to perform at the historical coronation concert.

“We are excited to announce that Tiwa Savage will be performing at the coronation concert alongside other world-class musicians. Tiwa Savage is an exceptional artiste with a unique blend of African and Western sounds. We are confident that her performance will add colour and excitement to the event,” the statement read.

Tiwa Savage’s invitation to perform at the coronation underscores the growing recognition of African artistes on the global stage.

Her participation in the historical event will undoubtedly inspire other African artistes to aim for greater heights and strive for excellence in their chosen careers.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

EXPLAINER: What happens if an elected lawmaker dies after election?

There have been heated arguments on what happens if an elected federal lawmaker dies before taking…





I’m single, bride waiting to be dressed — Olori Naomi

Prophetess Silekunola Naomi Ogunwusi, the former wife of the Ooni of Ife, has claimed to be single and…

Alaafin: My father never lost any bout during his lifetime — First son, Prince Israel

The first son of the late Alaafin of Oyo, Oba Lamidi Olayiwola Adeyemi III, Prince Israel Adeyemi, has recounted how the former was…

OFFCUT: How to advice someone with bad breath without being rude

Advising someone with bad breath can be awkward, especially when you want to refrain from using…

Xavi reveals why he called up 15-year-old Lamine Yamal to Barcelona squad

Barcelona manager, Xavi Hernandez, has opened up on his historic decision to call up 15-year-old La Masia winger Lamine Yamal to…

The Banana Island building collapse

ON one level, the real tragedy about the collapse of a seven-storey apartment building under construction on First Avenue, Banana Island, Ikoyi, Lagos, is…