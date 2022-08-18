Lagos bans okada operations in additional 4LGs, 6LCDAs effective from Sept 1

Lagos State government, on Thursday, extended the ban on okada operations to four more Local Government Areas (LGAs) and six Local Council Development Areas (LCDAs) in the state, effective from September 1, 2022.

Recalled that the state government had earlier banned operations of motorcycles, popularly called okada in six LGAs and nine LCDAs in the state, effective from June 1, 2022, following the high crime rate and accidents related to its operations in the state.

The state commissioner for transportation. Dr. Frederic Oladeinde made this known at a press conference, which took place at Alausa, Ikeja, and was attended by his information and strategy counterpart, Mr. Gbenga Omotoso, amongst others.

According to Oladeinde, the four new LGAs and LCDAs where the ban will hold in addition to the earlier ones, making them a total of 10LGAs and 15LCDAs are: Kosofe local government, Oshodi-Isolo local government, Shomolu local government, and Mushin local government, with the affected LCDA listed as Ikosi-Isherri,

Agboyi-Ketu, Isolo, Bariga, Odi-Olowo, and Ejigbo.

The commissioner said the decision for the new move arose from the declaration of the stakeholders that met, on Tuesday, that called for a total ban of okada across the state, following which Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu approved a phased ban recommended by a committee set up by the state government to look into the matter.

He said the move “is to further consolidate on the achievements made so far with particular reference to decline in accident and crime rate as well as to continue to bring sanity to our communities within the state.”

