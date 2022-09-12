Lafarge launches One2TRee campaign to celebrate Sustainability Week

IN celebration of its ‘2022 Sustainability Week’, leading innovative and sustainable building solutions company, Lafarge Africa Plc., in collaboration with Truss Empowerment Foundation organized a Female Tilers & Block Making Training Program for women from low-income communities in Lagos.

The two-week intensive vocational training program which was held at Nawarudeen High School, Ebute Metta, Lagos, is in line with the strategic objective of Lafarge Africa’s Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiative to empower, educate and increase gender equality in a male dominated sector.

The goal of the training program was to train a minimum of 25 women, sourced from low-income communities in Makoko, Lagos on the practical use of Lafarge’s Supafix products in tiling of walls and floors, as well as on how to mould blocks.

During the comprehensive training, expert trainers and professionals took the participants through theoretical and practical aspects of tiling and impacted sufficient skills to get them started in the industry.

Speaking at the graduation ceremony last Friday, Titilope Oguntuga, Head, Sustainable Development and Corporate Brand, Lafarge Africa Plc., noted that the initiative was first of its kind and part of the company’s efforts to address the gender imbalance in the industry and further drive women entrepreneurship and development in the country.

“In a sector in which women can sometimes be under-represented, taking these steps is critical,” explains Oguntuga. “We are making significant strides in building a more sustainable future for all. That includes changing the narrative and fighting the myth that construction work is more appropriate for men, so that young women can aspire for a career in the industry,” she stressed.

Also speaking at the event, Alh. S.Q Folarin, Director Scale, Lead Trainer, while commending Lafarge Africa for promoting gender equality in a male dominated space also took time to praise the trainees for their willingness and determination to learn.

“I just want to use this opportunity to express my sincere appreciation to the team at Lafarge for putting this initiative together. The joy of Lafarge and the joy of a trainer is for you to see your trainees ready to learn; two things impress a trainer and they are interest and determination. I will give this to the Lafarge team for this awesome opportunity for the female tilers/block makers, as this of course will promote gender equality in a male dominated space.”