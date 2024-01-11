Lafarge Africa Plc., a leading innovative and sustainable building solutions company, marked the successful conclusion of its Retail Energizer Promo with a vibrant reward event held in key market clusters across Lagos and the South West region to appreciate the steadfast commitment of retailers and block makers.

The six-week loyalty program, which concluded in September 2023, aimed to encourage, acknowledge, and reward retailers consistently purchasing Lafarge products.

The initiative, which targeted retailers in three distinct bands, required participants to meet the agreed minimum order quantity (MOQ) for six consecutive weeks to qualify for the enticing rewards on offer. The rewards included a 43″ Smart TV, a 90-litre table refrigerator, or a 50kg bag of rice, catering to the diverse preferences of the participants.

At the various reward ceremonies, senior officials from Lafarge Africa Plc. commended the dedication of the retailers and block makers, emphasizing the pivotal role they play in the company’s success. The presentation of prizes was preceded by speeches that underlined Lafarge’s commitment to fostering enduring partnerships and mutual growth.

Thompson Ukpebor, Head of Sales, Lagos, Lafarge Africa Plc., expressed immense delight at the success of the Retail Energizer Promo and its positive impact on the company’s relationship with retail partners. He stated, “At Lafarge, we are all about promises kept. We appreciate every effort our customers bring to the table. Today is a day to live up to that promise we made.”

Lafarge Africa strategically scheduled the reward event during the holiday season to amplify the joyful buzz around the initiative. The celebration unfolded in Oregun and Lekki in Lagos, as well as Ibadan, Oyo State, and Abeokuta, Ogun State, reaching retailers and block makers in these market clusters.

“It is actually the celebration part of the year and we decided to set this event rolling to key into the time of the year that we are in,” Ukpebor said.

Vorke Enite, Customer Development Manager, Lafarge Africa Plc., emphasized the pivotal role of retailers in the company’s success.

He stated, “For us going into next year we want to encourage our customers to increase the volumes they do, sell more to existing customers and also to new customers so that they can request more from the business.”

Additionally, Olatomiwa Kosoko, Channel Relationship Manager, Lafarge Africa Plc., expressed the company’s commitment to nurturing strong partnerships with its retailers. He stated, “We are always there for our customers; we will always give you a competitive price, and as we are doing that, we are also helping you to push it to the site so that it can be profitable.”

Addressing the gathering at both the Ibadan and Abeokuta events, Tunde Odufote, Head of Sales, West, Lafarge Africa Plc, expressed heartfelt gratitude to the retailers for their outstanding sales performance during the promotional period. Additionally, he extended an encouraging invitation to retailers who did not partake in this year’s edition, urging them to actively engage in subsequent promotions.

Similarly, Segun Agbaje, Channel Relationship Manager, Oyo Region, Lafarge Africa Plc., elucidated the company’s unwavering dedication to fostering excellence in customer relationships and business partnerships. He emphasized that the promotional sales initiative was a testament to their commitment to supporting the growth and success of their valued customers.

The colourful events were attended by a multitude of participants, creating an atmosphere of camaraderie and celebration. The prize winners, in addition to receiving their rewards, were given the opportunity to share their experiences and express their gratitude.

Mrs Akinwunmi Ojewunmi, a sub-dealer and prize winner at Oregun, expressed her excitement. She said: “Lafarge cement is of high quality, and they have specific plans in place, especially for us sub-dealers. It’s evident now; they’ve remembered us. In contrast to some other competitive markets where we’re often overlooked, Lafarge stands out by extending benefits not only to their top dealers but also to us. We appreciate Lafarge for consistently acknowledging and remembering our contributions.”

The same sentiment was echoed by Mr Abiodun Olaogun a block maker and another winner from Oregun who said: “Regardless of the circumstances, I consistently promote and patronize Lafarge. I visit various places and sites to emphasize the quality of Classic and Superset. In my block industry, I exclusively use Superset for block production, while Classic is my choice for screeding and plastering. This recognition from Lafarge is a fantastic way to conclude the year!”

Mr Paschal Akogbeto of Postones Ltd., and a winner from Lekki in expressing his gratitude, said: “It’s a nice one, and I really appreciate Lafarge. For Lafarge to have done this one, they have really tried. I must commend them. I feel encouraged.”

Mr Adewunmi Temitope from Ibadan added: “I am overjoyed to be one of the recipients of the promo awards and I want to say a big thank you to Lafarge. They’ve been doing well and a word of encouragement I have for them is that they should continue to do something like this.”

The Lafarge Retail Energizer Promo not only served as a testament to the company’s commitment to customer satisfaction but also reinforced its position as a leading player in the construction and building materials industry. As Lafarge Africa Plc. looking ahead to the coming year, it remains dedicated to exploring innovative ways to strengthen its relationships with retailers and block makers, ensuring a mutually beneficial future.

