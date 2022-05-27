Ladoja visits French Village, addresses students in French Language

Former governor of Oyo State, Sen. Rashidi Adewolu Ladoja, has paid a courtesy visit to the Nigeria French Language Village Badagry where he addressed the students in the French Language, promising his continued and necessary support to the growth of the Village.

Ladoja, who is also the Otun Olubadan of Ibadan Land, had earlier met the Director/CEO of the French Village and his Management team in the Director’s office in the newly renovated administrative building.

The former governor, who was accompanied by his wife, Abibat, a Béninioise, later met with the students where he encouraged them to make a good opportunity of learning the French Language for their intellectual, professional and socioeconomic development.

Ladoja, who spoke to the students in the French Language, recollected his experience as a Chemical Engineering student at the Université de Liège, Belgium where he learnt the language, just as he also told the students that his knowledge of the French Language helped his outstanding performance as an Engineer with Total Oil Company where he was recruited as a French graduate upon graduation.

The former governor commended the Management of the Nigeria French Language Village under the able leadership of Prof. Lateef Babatunde Ayeleru (FNAL), saying he was in the Village during the administration of the pioneer Director/CEO, Prof. S. A. Ade-Ojo.

Ladoja, while noting that his visit was coming after some years, expressed satisfaction with the infrastructural revamping going on in the Village and, therefore, encouraged the Management team and staff to key into Ayeleru’s laudable vision for the Village.





The former governor, after his brief words of encouragement, which he made in the French Language, to the cross-section of the students in the Language Immersion Programme, some students asked questions and made comments in a very exciting interactive section.

In his votes of thank, the President of the Students’ Representatives Council, Mr Faith Willy Onukwo from UNIZIK thanked the former governor for his love for education, the youth and for being a francophile.

He appealed to the former governor to mobilize possible support for the development of the Nigeria French Language Village.

Present at the Village Auditorium, the venue of the Rencontre were the Director/CEO, Prof. Ayeleru; Deputy-Director, Dr E. A. Adeniyi; Registrar, Ms Ini Nwa; Bursar, represented by Mr Adekunle Akinola; Dean of Students’ Affairs, Dr M. A. Sanni; Deputy-Registrar (Students’ Affairs), Mrs Elizabeth Ayeni and Ms Dupe Lawani, a former freelance Journalist with RFI.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Revealed! Details Of South-West APC Leaders Meeting With Presidential Aspirants

Ladoja visits French Village, addresses students in French Language

MORE revelations have emerged about Friday’s meeting held by South-West leaders of the All Progressives Congress (APC) with aspirants from the zone, whose main objective, was on how to avert a crisis that will create a fractured party as it prepares for primary on May 30 and 31, Sunday Tribune has reliably gathered…

Supreme Court Has Cleared Civil Servants To Participate In Politics, Falana Tells FG

NIGERIAN workers are constitutionally-free to participate in politics, lawyer, Mr Femi Falana has said. He was responding to the warning from the central government to civil servants to stay off politics…

Battle For New Alaafin Begins As Ruling Houses Insist On Producing Next Oba

Ladoja visits French Village, addresses students in French Language