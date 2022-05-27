NSCDC arrests man for hacking brother to death in Kwara

Kwara State Command of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) on Friday said that it has arrested a Fulani man, Umar Bello, for allegedly hacking his brother, Abdullahi Bello, to death over a minor misunderstanding.

In a statement by the corps’ Public Relations Officer (PRO), Babawale Afolabi, in Ilorin on Friday, he said that the incident occurred at Dogonruwa Area of Woro in Kaiama local government area of the state in the early hours of Friday.

While the reasons for the brawl between the two brothers could not be confirmed as of the time of filing this report, it was gathered that the two brothers engaged in a deadly fight, using dangerous objects like rods and cutlass.

It was also learnt that one of them became unconscious due to the loss of too much blood and eventually died.

“In the early hours of Friday, 27/05/2022, our divisional office in Kaiama received a distress call that two brothers were engaged in a deadly fight, using dangerous objects like rod and cutlass and that one of them has become unconscious due to loss of too much blood. We arrived at the scene of the incident promptly. But the victim of the attack died before he could reach a hospital.”

The statement also said that the culprit was later picked up and handed over to the police, “who subsequently arrived at the scene of the incident for further investigations and possible prosecution.





The NSCDC said that the remains of the deceased have been evacuated from the scene of the incident.

