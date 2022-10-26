Labour Party inaugurates presidential campaign on Friday, begins campaign on Saturday

A new list of 1,453 member Presidential Campaign Council of the Labour party has been announced by the Chairman of the Labour Party (LP), Comrade Julius Abure, to replace the former list of 1,234 earlier announce in the month.

The new list captures the aspiration of Nigerians who support the Labour party, Abure said as it met the yearning of its supporters who made observation on the earlier list of the presidential campaign council.

Abure in a statement on Wednesday said, “You’ll recall that on the 12th of October, this year, we presented the campaign council lists. Obviously, there were some errors, there were some displacements.

“When we had general complaints about the lists. As a party that is democratic, that is a listening party, we decided to take all these grievances to accounts. We then promised that we’re going to review the lists and that we’re going to update it to accommodate all that interest.

“We have been working on the list, and I am highly elated today to announce to you that we have reviewed the list, and that is the list we are presenting today. We are presenting the Presidential Council lists as well as the committees and the Head of those committees.

“It is also pertinent to put on record that it is not possible to accommodate every interest, but I want to appeal to all our supporters, I want to appeal to all those who have been working for us, who were unable to be accommodate on this list, that they should continue to do their work.

“They should continue to support the party. What is most important is for us to focus on the election and be able to deliver all candidates of the party including the presidential candidate,” he noted.

Abure announce that “We also want to announce here that the campaign council and the committees will be inaugurated on Friday. Then our campaigns will kick off in Lafia, Nassarawa State on Saturday.

He expressed optimism the new list “No doubt. We’ll be leading the presidential campaigns and we are very confident that Nigerians will support us because we have the best of programs.

He said “We parade men of integrity, men of dignity and we believe that we have what it takes to be able to win the election or that provide leadership for the country that will be able to change the narratives of the country.

The Presidential campaign have Dr Doyin Okupe as the, Director-General of the Presidential Campaign Council and retired Assistant Inspector-General of Police, Mr Mohammed Zarewa, would serve as its chairman.

Some of the members are Mr Oseloka Obaze, who would serve as Deputy Director-General and Campaign Manager, and Alhaji Yusuf Maitama, Deputy Director-General (North).

Also in the council are Mr Yunusa Tanko, Spokesperson and Mr Clement Ojukwu, Secretary.

Mr Denzel Ketenbe is Deputy Director-General (South); Mr Isaac Balami, Deputy Campaign Manager 1, and Mrs Eyitemi Taire, Deputy Campaign Manager 2 among others.





The Zonal Officers are: Coordinator South East Chief. Damian Okeke-Ogene, Coordinator South-South Prince Favour Rueben and Coordinator South-West Mr Balogun Oshuntokun.

“Other State officers are: Coordinator North-Central, Mr Joseph Ndira, Coordinator North-East, Mr. Alhassan Fawu and Coordinator North-West Alhaji Audie Mohammed,” the statement stated.

