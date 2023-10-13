The management of Kwara State University (KWASU), Malete, has affirmed that there are no plans to increase tuition fees for students at the institution.

Speaking during the inauguration of the seventh Student Union of the university, Professor Shaykh-Luqman Jimoh, the acting Vice-Chancellor, commended Governor Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq for his determination to maintain the current school fees, emphasising this decision as an example of visionary leadership.

Professor Jimoh stressed that this move was aimed at ensuring continued access to quality tertiary education for the people of the state.

He acknowledged the prevailing economic challenges that have led many institutions to increase fees, recognising that such actions would burden the parents and sponsors of KWASU students.

Professor Jimoh urged the students to appreciate the governor’s goodwill by maintaining peace and making the most of their educational opportunities at the institution.

He congratulated the new executives and emphasised the significance of their roles in representing and advocating for the diverse student body.

Professor Jimoh assured them of the management’s unwavering support throughout their tenure, providing necessary assistance, guidance, and resources to ensure their success in leadership.

The Acting Vice-Chancellor highlighted the successful election that brought in the new executives, praising their collective commitment to democratic principles and providing a platform for them to develop and showcase their leadership abilities.

In his inauguration speech, the President of the Student Union, Soliu Kolapo Abdulkadir, reiterated his dedication to serving all students, regardless of their backgrounds.

He outlined the mantra of his administration as “Moving Forward—KWASU4KWASITES”.

The ceremony’s highlight was the swearing-in of the executives by the Chief Judge, Munfa’at Akanbi. Attendees included the Dean of Student Affairs, Deans of faculties, executives, and members of the alumni of the institution, as well as members of the legislative arm of the Student Union and members of the Student Electoral Committee.

