By: Aliyu Abdulkareem

Popular singer, Paul Okoye also known as Rudeboy, has expressed displeasure at the various attacks on voters at the governorship/assembly election.

The singer who posted on his Instagram Story on Saturday, March 18 2023, has took a new stand on how he would be treating some people in his life after the election.

“With all this threat, thugs, voters suppression, tribalism etc.

“After this election! Know this and know peace… I will not be eating in the same table with some of you … I will never trust some of you … my long spoon will always be available. SOME OF YOU ARE NOT HUMANS. 🤮🤮🤮,”he said.

In another slide, Rudeboy said, “DURING #ENDSARS police could be seen, Army could be seen shooting innocent people. But today they are nowhere to be found.

“Same hoodlums and thugs are incharge of the electoral process. Shame !!!!



https://instagram.com/stories/iamkingrudy/3061095735689391666?utm_source=ig_story_item_share&igshid=YmMyMTA2M2Y=

https://instagram.com/stories/iamkingrudy/3061193829176534316?utm_source=ig_story_item_share&igshid=YmMyMTA2M2Y=