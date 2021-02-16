Kwara ready to partner relevant health agencies

Kwara State government has reaffirmed its readiness to partner with relevant agencies to improve the well-being of residents of the state.

Speaking at a closeout meeting for stakeholders at end of five years project sponsor by the health donor partner, Pathfinder International, in Ilorin, on Tuesday, the permanent secretary, ministry of Health, Dr Abubakar Ayinla, said that it is government’s responsibility to support any organization that will lift the standards of its citizens.

The permanent secretary also said that the present administration had placed the health sector on its top priority list to enable residents to access good health care services.

Dr Ayinla, who said that the present administration aimed to strengthen the relationship with donor partners and international agencies with a view to facilitating more development to the state, added that the government has created a budget line for family planning/reproductive health to improve reproductive health in the state.

He urged the organization to extend its advocacy to people at the grassroots in order to achieve target objectives of increasing contraceptive prevalence in the state.

In her remarks, the programme manager for Reproductive Health and Family Planning for the Pathfinder International, Kosi Izundu, commended efforts of the state government for making health care delivery effective and available in the state.

She appreciated the administration for creating a budget line for family planning/reproductive health for the benefit of mothers and children.

Izundu, however, enjoined relevant stakeholders to support family and child spacing campaign to reduce morbidity and maternal mortality rates to the barest minimum in the country.

Also speaking, Director of Public Health, Dr Oluwatosin Fakayode, urged all stakeholders to support efforts of state government in making health care delivery efficient in the state

In his own contribution, The Saving One Million, Program Manager, Dr Omar Ibrahim, said that all Primary Health facilities have commodities and consumables.

He said the organization also trained health care providers for them to meet up with modern standards.

