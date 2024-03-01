Kwara state police command has paraded a total number of 28 suspected criminals including kidnappers, armed robbers, ritualists, among others.

Parading the suspects at the police command headquarters, Ilorin, the state police commissioner, Victor Olaiya, lamented that kidnapping for ransom had become prevalent crime in the state.

The police boss, who said that a total number of 78 kidnap suspects that were arrested between October 2023 to date are currently at different correctional facilities in the state with pending cases, added that 18 suspects are among the 28 criminal suspects being paraded.

He said that some of the exhibits recovered from suspected kidnappers included a sum of ₦6.4 million cash, two fabricated locally made guns, twelve 7.62mm AK47 live ammunition, eight expended 7.62mm AK47 ammunition, one empty magazine, one cutlass and several plugs, as well as one locally made cut to size single barrel-gun, one cutlass, one Itel phone without sim and battery, a stick, seven mobile phones of assorted brands and two wrist-watches.

Parading a three-man kidnap gang among the suspects, the Kwara state police boss said that his men on stop and search operation along Bode Saadu road on February 20, 2024, at about 11:50am, intercepted three young individuals who were occupants of a commercial vehicle.

“These individuals have been identified as Umar Usman, Mustapha Mohammed and Abubakar Kugu. During a thorough search conducted on the suspects, the operatives recovered a cash sum of ₦6.4 million, seven assorted types of mobile phones, and two wristwatches. The suspects could not provide a satisfactory account of the items found in their possession.

“In the course of investigation, the suspects confessed to the crime of kidnapping. Umar Usman admitted that he belongs to a gang of kidnappers operating in Yauri, Kebbi State.”

He further stated that the money recovered from him was his share of their recent operation, wherein the gang received a ransom of ₦10 million from a victim named Alhaji Abdullahi Mohammed.

“Similarly, Mustapha Mohammed confessed that the money found in his possession was his share from the ransom received from the kidnapping of a resident of Bida, Niger State.”

The police boss said that investigations are underway to unravel more information regarding the past exploits of the criminal gang, with a view to recovering firearms used during their operations and apprehending other members of the gang. “Thereafter, they will be arraigned in court.”

Also, in a case of rape and culpable homicide, one Atolagbe Yemi, male, was paraded for alleged rape and killing of Mayowa Ajiboye, female, in Omu Aran in the Irepodun local government area of the state.

The suspect was said to have taken advantage and raped the victim after which he cut some hair from her private part, cleaned the semen ‘sperm’ and blood from her private part with white handkerchief for money ritual purpose.

“The suspect used Mayowa’s cutlass to slaughter her and set the remains on fire. Thereafter, dragged the burnt body to a river to conceal it. He also washed away the blood stains from the cutlass and hid the cutlass. He hid the deceased phone in the bush while he threw away the sim card, memory card, and the battery.”

The facts of the case stated that; “sometimes in the month of November 2023, one Mayowa Ajiboye ‘female’ of Ile Aro Olola Aran-Orin via Omu-Aran contracted and gave the sum of N1,600 to one Atolagbe Yemi Oje ‘male’ of Iloko Compound Aran-Orin Via Omu-Aran Kwara state to procure firewood for her. But since then Atolagbe Yemi Oje did not supply the requested firewood.

“That on 22/2/24 Mayowa Ajiboye and her young daughter named Ope went to gather firewood in the bush and there in the bush she met Atolagbe Yemi Oje who had earlier promised to gather firewood for her since last year 2023.

“Immediately Atolagbe sighted Mayowa and her daughter, he joined them in gathering some firewood and he asked Mayowa’s daughter, one Ope ‘female’ to carry some of the firewood to where the firewood will be used to cook palm fruit, unknown to Mayowa Ajiboye that the suspect had a sinister motive.

“The suspect immediately asked Mayowa Ajiboye (now deceased) to follow him inside the bush so as to gather more firewood. When the suspect discovered that they have both gone far into the bush, he suddenly held both legs of Mayowa Ajiboye from behind while she was receiving phone call and fell her down. But Mayowa used the stick in her hand to hit the suspect on his neck in defense but the suspect collected the stick from Mayowa and used it to hit her severely on the head and she fell unconscious.

“The suspect took advantage and raped her after which he cut some hair from her private part, clean the semen ‘sperm’ and blood from her private part with white handkerchief for money ritual purpose.

“The suspect used Mayowa’s cutlass to slaughter her and set the remains on fire. Thereafter, dragged the burnt body to a river to conceal it. He also washed away the blood stains from the cutlass and hid the cutlass. He hid the deceased phone in the bush while he threw away the sim card, memory card, and the battery.

“He also confessed that he killed the deceased after raping her to avoid being exposed by the deceased. ”

Meanwhile, the police commissioner said that investigation into the case was ongoing, adding that the suspect will be charged to court as soon as investigation into the case is completed.

The police commissioner, who appreciated Governor Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq for his support throughout recent operation, said that his dedication to upholding law and order in the state was admirable and had bolstered efforts of the command.

“I also appreciate the Inspector General of Police, IGP Kayode Egbetokun, whose unwavering support and invaluable counsel have played a pivotal role in our endeavors to combat criminal activities and maintain peace within Kwara State. His guidance and leadership have been an indispensable asset in navigating the challenges we face during the discharging duty.

“In the ongoing battle against crime, it is imperative for all citizens to understand the significance of collaboration and support. We implore the public to continue furnishing us with timely and accurate information that can aid in the identification and apprehension of criminals.”