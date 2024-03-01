The federal government has said that the distribution of 42,000 metric tons of grains to vulnerable Nigerians will be flagged off by next week in Niger State.

Niger State Governor, Umar Bago, who disclosed this after a meeting with the Minister of Agriculture and Food Security ahead of the commissioning of the mechanisation program by the President in the state, said the distribution of the grains will be flagged off in the state as the state will be used as pilot state in the North Central so that the distribution can commence in earnest.

The Governor further disclosed that as part of their support to the people, the state has further acquired 120,000 trucks of grains including rice, beans, millet, sorghum, soybeans among others to be distributed freely.

“We have vouched to march there dollar to dollar, if the federal government is giving us N100million, we will also give a 100million. We will continue to farm and we are doing lots of sensitization for our farmers to go back to agriculture including aquaculture, livestock among others.”

On his part, the Minister of Agriculture and Food Security, Senator Abubakar Kyari said that 42,000mt Sorghum, millet, maize and gaari will be distributed across the country.

He further disclosed that the second phase of the dry season farming would also be flagged off next week in Niger state, before extending the commencement to other states.

To ensure transparency, the minister assured that the operation will be very robust as the media, CSOs, religious groups, workers union will all oversee the distribution.

“I can assure you that it is going to be very transparent. When the template is concluded, we are going to declare to everybody where, what and how the distribution will go. Those issues will be addressed. I know a lot of people are worried about what has happened in the past. But we will set up a template for everyone to see,” he stated.