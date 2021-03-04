Kwara govt disburses N31m to victims of Jebba fuel tanker accident

Kwara State government, on Thursday, began the disbursement of over N31million cash compensation to 194 victims of the fuel tanker accident in Jebba, Moro local government area of the state.

“This fund is made available by the government to the victims of fuel tanker accident that occurred in December, last year.

“Not only this, His Excellency came last year and gave some money to the people to cushion the effects of the incident,” Chairman Jebba Fire Disaster Relief Committee and Deputy House Leader, Kwara State House of Assembly, John Bello, said at the event in Jebba.

“Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq came here immediately in December last year and gave the sum of N5million to 100 victims. We want to appreciate him for all that he has done for the people of Jebba.

“We are going to pay 194 victims within three working days. His Excellency approved the sum of over N31million and depending on the extent of the damage incurred, each victim gets between N30,000 and N1million. For some that their houses were burnt, we will give each of them between N800,000 and N1million while the family of each of the deceased victims will receive the sum of N300,000.”

Hon Bello urged the victims to make judicious use of the fund.

For his part, the immediate past commissioner for works Engr Rotimi Iliasu, called for the continuous support of the people of the area to Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq led administration to enjoy more dividends of democracy.

The Secretary of the Kwara State Emergency Management Agency, Mrs Motunrayo Adanra, assured the victims that the compensation would go round and called for calmness to ensure a seamless exercise.

Responding on behalf of the victims, Hon John Okedare commended the Governor for his immediate visit to the scene of the incident, saying AbdulRazaq was the first political leader of the state to pay a condolence visit to Jebba over such incident.

“We appreciate the magnanimity of the governor for his support to the victims of the recent fire disaster that occurred recently at Garika area of Jebba town. Initially, he gave us a donation to alleviate our sufferings. We are mostly grateful to him for being the first governor in the state to have visited the scene of any disaster in Jebba town,” Okedare said.

“It shows that he is a God-fearing and people-oriented governor. On behalf of the victims who include me as a landlord, we are extremely grateful to him. May God continue to assist him.”

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Kwara disburses N31m

We Have Not Had Water Supply In Months ― Abeokuta Residents

In spite of the huge investment in the water sector by the government and international organisations, water scarcity has grown to become a perennial nightmare for residents of Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital. This report x-rays the lives and experiences of residents in getting clean, potable and affordable water amidst the surge of COVID-19 cases in the state.Kwara disburses N31m