Kwara Governor, Abdulrazaq mourns Air Force officer killed during patrol

Kwara State Governor, Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq has commiserated with the authorities of the Nigerian Air Force on the death of LCPL Goselle Nanpon who was killed by a truck driver at a security point in Ilorin, the state capital.

The governor, in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary (CPS), Rafiu Ajakaye, also sent a get-well-soon message to LCPL Yahaya Ayuba, who sustained a spinal cord injury in the accident.

The governor described the incident as tragic and painful and commended the Air Force for the maturity and professionalism with which its officers handled the unfortunate incident.

“My heartfelt condolences go to the highest echelon of the Nigerian Air Force and to the families affected. It was indeed a regrettable tragedy and one occupational hazard too many.

“That incident again underpins the need for citizens to show due respect to the security operatives for the weight of sacrifices they make in the course of keeping our country safe. We truly appreciate them and regret the huge loss of an officer and a serious injury to the other.

“A state government delegation is being dispatched to visit the families of the officers as a mark of respect for their service and sacrifices. We pray the Almighty God to grant speedy recovery to the injured officer and repose the soul of LCPL Goselle Nanpon and comfort his family.”

Recall the officer of the Nigerian Air Force (NAF) on duty post at Eyenkorin, along Ilorin-Jebba expressway, Kwara state was killed in an auto accident involving him and his other colleagues when a trailer had a brake failure and rammed into them.