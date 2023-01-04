Lagos Speaker holds closed-door meeting with APC Presidential Campaign Council

Speaker of the Lagos State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Mudashiru Obasa, on Tuesday, held a closed door meeting with the leadership of the Security and Intelligence Committee of the All Progressives Congress Presidential Campaign Council (APC-PCC) ahead of the February 25 presidential election.

The meeting which lasted hours in the night was hosted by the Speaker at the Assembly Complex in Alausa, Ikeja, Lagos was held few weeks to the 2023 general elections which has Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu as the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

The meeting had in attendance retired service chiefs including General Jubril Abdulmalik, former Chief of Defence Staff, General Abayomi Olorunisakin, and former Chief of Army Staff, General Tukur Buratai.

Others were retired Assistant Inspector -General of Police (AIG) Hakeem Odumosu and Dr. Abdurrazaq Balogun, a former lawmaker and Executive Secretary of the Lagos State Security Trust Fund.