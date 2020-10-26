Kwara government relaxes curfew

Governor Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq of Kwara State has reviewed the 24-hour curfew declared on Friday night in the wake of public disturbance in the state.

The governor, who held a security council meeting with heads of the security agencies in the state on Sunday evening, consequently resolved to relax the curfew to between 6 pm and 8 am daily until further notice.

The statement by the chief press secretary (CPS) to the governor, Rafiu Ajakaye, said that: “A review of the situation in the Ilorin metropolis suggested a relative calm. The meeting observed that the objective of the curfew has largely been achieved as the misguided elements who looted and vandalised public and private properties have been pushed back and normalcy restored.

Consequently, the security council resolved to relax the curfew from 24 hours to between 6 pm and 8 am daily until further notice. This means members of the public can move around between 8 am and 6 pm daily within the metropolis.

Even so, the government will continue to review the situation and take decisions that are in the best interest of the state”.

