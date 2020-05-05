Kwara gov approves N25,000 daily allowance for doctors handling coronavirus cases

Governor Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq of Kwara State has approved payment of N25,000 daily allowance to medical doctors involved in facing coronavirus pandemic challenge in the state.

The governor also approved payment of varying allowances on a daily basis to other health workers involved in the COVID-19 campaign.

The statement by the chief press secretary to the governor, Rafiu Ajakaye, in Ilorin, on Tuesday, said that the payment is meant to encourage the frontline health workers to do more.

In appreciation, the chairman of the Nigerian Medical Association (NMA), Dr Kolade Solagberu, commended the governor, saying that, “This is no doubt motivating and an added impetus towards driving the ready spirit of the health workers.

“The Kwara State branch of the Nigerian Medical Association is proud to have you as our governor at this crucial time and shall sustain our collaborative stance to further break newer grounds for an overall improved health care system in Kwara State.”

The government meanwhile has commended the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) for its technical support for the state’s medical team, saying the NCDC delegation would be leaving Kwara better prepared to manage COVID-19 and similar cases in the future.

“I write on behalf of His Excellency Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq and the good people of Kwara State to express our profound appreciation for your noble contribution while in the state particularly in the fight against COVID-19,” Kayode Alabi, Deputy Governor and Chairman of the Kwara State Technical Committee, said in a letter addressed to the NCDC team which departed the state on Tuesday.

“Your expertise and technical know-how have tremendously improved the state’s healthcare services especially during this crucial time of combating the dreadful COVID-19 pandemic. It is also pertinent to state that the history of the present health challenges will not be complete without your contribution written in gold.”

The NCDC delegation, led by Dr Shuaib Belgore, arrived Kwara a few weeks ago to drill the state’s medical team on the handling of the pandemic, resulting in strengthened capacity and capability of the state to tackle the pandemic.

