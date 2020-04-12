Churches in Ilorin, the Kwara State capital and its environs held special online services, on Sunday, to mark Easter Sunday commemorating resurrection of Jesus Christ on the cross of Calvary.

The churches resulted in online services as a result of the total lockdown order by the state government over cases of coronavirus pandemic in the state.

Tribune Online gathered that Christian faithful, who also stayed at home to hold the special Easter services, obeyed directives of the leadership of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) on the issue.

In their separate messages for the season, church leaders said people should depend on God to address the pandemic, adding that all powers belong to Him alone.

The Supervising Pastor, Pastoral Council of the Cherubim and Seraphim Movement Church Worldwide, Pastor Ademola Popoola, in his exhortation charged Christians to emulate virtues of humility, perseverance and compassion exhibited by Jesus Christ.

Pastor Popoola urged them to continue to live in peace and harmony with believers in other faiths, adding that good neighbourliness, selflessness and patience were among the lessons taught and exemplified by Jesus Christ.

The cleric advised Nigerians to reflect on how best to positively impact the lives of their neighbours and family members and show more love, kindness and care for one another as the World fight against COVID-19.

Also in his message, Prophet Emmanuel Ojo Alonge of the Christ Apostolic Church, Oke Imole, Ogidi Oloje headquarters, Ilorin called On Nigerians to be full of prayers and imbibe Christlike sacrifice as exemplified by Jesus Christ during the season of Easter.

Prophet Alonge admonished Christians to imbibe the lessons of sacrificial living and love, which are the hallmarks of Easter.

The Cleric called on Christians to use the opportunity of the Easter season to engage in more prayers for the State and the Nation.

Pastor Kayode Omotosho of the C A C Anu sogo lorimi, kilanko village, Ilorin emphasised on the death and resurrection of Jesus Christ as His resurrection bring hope to the lives of Christians.

He stressed the need for the people to depend on God to address the current pandemic that is facing the World adding that all power belongs to Him alone.

Also, Pastor ldowu Constain of the New Life Holy Trinity Chapel Gaa-Akanbi Ilorin urged Christians to imbibe the teachings of the festive period as demonstrated by Jesus Christ in whatever they do and not for merry-making alone.

Prophetess Cecilia lbrahim of the Olorun-lsadi C & S Church, Gaa-lmam Ilorin appealed to Nigerians to use the festive period to seek divine breakthrough over the current challenges.

Prophetess Cecilia lbrahim said the only solution to the Nation’s problem is to move closer to God as He is bigger than what he created.

