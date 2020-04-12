COVID-19: Akeredolu flags off distribution of relief materials

Ondo State government has said no fewer than 70,000 vulnerable people from the state would benefit from its social investment programme, as the state commenced delivery of relief materials in the 18 local government areas of the state.

The chairman of the palliative committee in the state, Mr Akin Olotu, who disclosed this during the flagging off and distribution of the palliative materials in Akure, the state capital, said the materials are distributed to ameliorate the pains caused by the COVID-19 pandemic in the state.

According to him, the process of distribution would be monitored in each local government area by traditional rulers, religious, youth and women group, to ensure an equitable distribution of the palliatives and to ensure that the palliative gets to the poorest of the poor in the society.

He listed those who will benefit from the initiative to include, artisans, elderly people, physically challenged and the unemployed in every community, saying these people will be randomly picked.

He said the palliative will take care of both the protein and carbohydrate needs of the people.

Speaking during the flag-off and distribution of the state’s palliative materials, the state governor, Mr Rotimi Akeredolu, said the initiative was part of his administration efforts to cushion the effect of the Coronavirus pandemic in the state.

Akeredolu said the palliatives are meant for the vulnerable in the state irrespective of their religion or political leaning, while he warned the committee and the community leaders against segregation while distributing the items.

According to him. the idea of palliative became very necessary since the government has directed the people to stay at home as part of the precautionary measures to stem the spread of the COVID-19.

He explained that since the state has recorded its second index case, it has become more important to enforce all the directives the government has announced, adding that violators will be prosecuted from now on.

While explaining that the flag-off is only symbolic, Akeredolu said the main distribution of the items will be at the local government level where the Commissioners and the Special Advisers, alongside the members of the state House of Assembly from the local government will jointly see to the distribution at the various local government levels.

He said the movement of the items to the local government areas are already put in place, saying that was the reason the state chairman of the National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW) Jacob Adebo, was put in the committee for easy transportation of the items.

Akeredolu disclosed that some corporate bodies had donated towards the palliative initiative, commending UBA, WEMA Bank, First Bank, First Oil Limited, PMG and others for their donations towards the initiative.

