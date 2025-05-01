Kwara APC group backs govt’s decision to halt pavilion project at Emir’s palace

A youth group within the Kwara State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC), under the aegis of the Coalition of Kwara APC Young Stakeholders (CKAYS), has explained the reasons behind the Kwara State Government’s decision to halt the construction of a pavilion at the Emir’s palace in Ilorin.

It will be recalled that the project, facilitated by the Senator representing Kwara Central Senatorial District, Mallam Saliu Mustapha, was recently stopped by the state government. One of the lawmaker’s aides had criticised the present administration for halting the project.

In a statement issued by the acting State Secretary of the group, Alhaji Ambassador Abdulganiu Ajibowo, he stated that Governor Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq was merely performing his constitutional duty to protect lives and property, and to maintain public order, by halting the construction of the pavilion at the Emir’s palace.

The group stated that any contrary insinuation was not only needless but also undermined the rule of law.

“In Nigeria, construction is regulated by the Nigerian Urban and Regional Planning Act alongside relevant state laws. Projects of public importance, particularly those designed to accommodate large gatherings are also legally mandated to undergo Environmental Impact Assessments (EIA).

“These legal frameworks are designed to: guarantee public safety, prevent loss of lives and structural collapse, ensure engineering integrity through professional oversight and lawful procedures and promote environmental compliance and uphold urban order”, he said.

Alhaji Ajibowo also stated that neglecting the laws would not only be illegal but also dangerous and criminal.

“A single lapse in engineering judgment or regulatory compliance can lead to disaster, one for which the state government and its leadership would ultimately be held responsible.

“CKAYS condemns actions of the lawmaker’s aide, especially, his involvement in unauthorized meetings, propagation of false narratives, and distortion of facts.

“The coalition, therefore, calls on Senator Saliu Mustapha to take immediate action by distancing himself from such behaviour by suspending the aide from his role.”

