Kwankwaso’s father dies at age 93

The father of former Kano State Governor, Dr Rabi’u Musa Kwankwaso, Alhaji Musa Sale Kwankwaso, aged 93, is dead.

Alhaji Musa Sale Kwankwaso who was the District Head of Madobi died on Christmas morning.

The media aide to the former governor, Saifullah Muhammad, announced the death of the Makaman Karaye, on his Facebook page in Hausa.

However, a statement issued by Muhammad Inuwa Ali, Principal Private Secretary to Dr Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, state that the burial prayer for Senator Kwankwaso’s father will hold at Miller Road, Bompai, Kano by 3.00pm on Friday (today).

The statement said Makaman Karaye left behind by two wives, 19 children (10 females and 9 males) and many grandchildren.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

After Two Years, Daddy Freeze Apologises To Bishop Oyedepo

Daddy Freeze whose real name is Ifedayo Olarinde has apologised to Bishop Oyedepo who is the presiding bishop and founder of Living Faith Church aka Winners Chapel…

Why People Fail To Prepare And Fail In Life

The life of Meriwether Lewis shows a truth about preparation: spectacular achievement comes from unspectacular preparation…