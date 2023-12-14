A week after the passing of elder statesman and foremost unionist, Chief Frank Kokori, Governor Sheriff Oborevwori of Delta State has indicated interest in working with the family of the former Secretary General of the Nigeria Union of Petroleum and Natural Gas Workers, (NUPENG) to ensure a befitting burial ceremony.

Recall that Oborevwori, though of the ruling People’s Democratic Party (PDP) was one of the earlier callers on the bedside of Chief Kokori on November 10, after the deceased made an outcry for help.

Oborevwori gave the assurance of Delta State’s active participation in the burial arrangements of Kokori on Wednesday when a delegation of the Kokori family of Ovu in Agbon Kingdom, Ethiope East Local Government Area, paid him a “thank you” visit for the enviable roles he played when the elder statesman was receiving medical attention at Clinic in Warri.

He said Chief Kokori’s name should be written in gold and remembered for a very long time to come, because of his dogged and genuine contributions to the growth and development of constitutional democracy in Nigeria, and for his advocacy for better working conditions for petroleum and natural gas workers, and by extension Nigeria workers.

Governor Oborevwori noted that Chief Kokori was a great unionist, national hero and a prominent Deltan, who genuinely served humanity with great zeal and uncommon passion.

He urged the children of the departed elder statesman to sustain the good name of their late father who was widely known for his forthrightness; describing him as a reliable, dependable, God-fearing and patriotic leader.

The governor said Deltans and indeed Nigerians will never forget Frank Kokori’s enviable contributions to nation-building and the growth of our nascent democracy.

“It is very sad that our dear elder statesman, Chief Frank Kokori, could not survive the ailment. The cold hands of death snatched him away from us. We bonded briefly before his demise.

“Chief Kokori was an accomplished man, a national hero, a great unionist and a consummate leader who genuinely wanted a better Nigeria for all.

“I am governor for all Deltans, irrespective of political affiliations. We must all stay united as Deltans for the advancement of our great state. I find pleasure in reaching out to all Deltans.

“I frequently checked on late Chief Kokori and was always in touch with the hospital management to ensure he got the best medical attention. Sadly enough, he passed on.

“He told me that the majority of his children are living in the United States of America, and it is obvious from this visit that there are reliable elders who can help the children plan ahead for their father’s funeral arrangements.

“Once the date of the burial ceremony is agreed upon by the family and children of our late elder statesman, Chief Kokori, endeavour to communicate same to me, so that government can be part of the entire process.

“You are very free to contact me whenever the need arises, and I will be available to do the needful,” governor Oborevwori assured.

Speaking earlier on behalf of the children of the departed unionist and elder statesman, Comrade Efe Kokori said he was mandated by his elder brother, Frank Ovie Kokori Jnr, and other siblings residing in the United States of America, to specially appreciate Governor Oborevwori, and to present a “Thank You” letter to him for showing great love towards their father, pending their arrival in Nigeria at a later date to meet with the governor.

