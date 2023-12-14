The National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) State Coordinator in Ondo, Mrs Victoria Nnenna Ani has charged Corps members to be agents of positive change in the course of their orientation programme.

The State Coordinator made the charge in her speech during the low-key closing ceremony devoid of parade and funfair of the 2023 Batch ‘C’ (Stream II) orientation course.

Addressing the members of the service corps inside the Multipurpose Hall at the NYSC Permanent Orientation Camp, Ikare-Akoko, Mrs. Ani said that corps members should put to use all that they have learned during the three weeks orientation course so that the exercise would not be an effort in futility.

“My dear Kings and Queens, the three weeks you have spent in this orientation camp can be likened to a farm in which the farmer prepares the ground, plants seeds and expects bountiful harvest at the end of the farming season. Likewise, orientation course is prepared as a training ground where seeds of love, oneness, unity, sacrifice, commitment, selfless service, etc are planted in you with the hope that when you exit camp and commence the service year, all the things learnt will come to bear in your daily activities throughout the service year.

“As members of NYSC team and collaborating agencies, we have performed our obligatory assignment to see that you are purged of tribalism, religious bigotry, parochial sentiments and other vices that tend to divide us as a nation, rather you have been given new names such as change agents, nation builders, destiny moulders and influencers that the nation eagerly await their contributions to develop the country,” she stated.

The NYSC Ondo State boss disclosed that the citizens and residents of the most populous country in Sub-Saharan African expected much from them and that they cannot afford to fail them.

“Gentlemen Corps Members, the citizens and residents of this great nation expect much from you and you cannot afford not to deliver the profit of investment the nation and your respective families put in you. You are expected to contribute meaningfully to such critical areas of nation-building such as agriculture, education, health, rural infrastructures and other sectors that will drive the economy. You have the potentials going by your outstanding performances during the orientation course and I want to let you know that it is an honour and privilege that you have been called upon to serve the nation. Many are called but few are chosen. Count yourselves lucky to be among the chosen ones,” she advised.

The Ondo administrator reminded them that the Federal Government is not sending them to society to go and act as black sheep but as responsible and patriotic Nigerians who will support the present administration of Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, GCFR to facilitate the involvement of youths in technological advancement as well as investing their youthful energies towards liberating the down-trodden and the less privileged.

“Your mobilisation and subsequent deployment for the mandatory one year service to the nation has afforded you the opportunity to participate in the in-camp training of Skill Acquisition and Entrepreneurship Development (SAED) programme and I want to encourage you to follow up with post-camp training wherever you are posted for primary assignment so that the objectives of establishing the laudable intervention would be achieved”.

The State Coordinator, while wishing them a trouble-free service year promised to visit them at their various Local Government.

The 1902 corps members registered for service in Ondo, the Sunshine State three weeks earlier.

READ ALSO FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE