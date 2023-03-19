Yekini Jimoh Lokoja.

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidate for Ogori Magongo local government in Kogi State, Bode Ogumola, has been declared the winner of the House of Assembly election held on Saturday in the state.

The Independent National Electoral Commission’s Returning Officer for the election, Mr Ekundayo Mejebi, declared the results at the council’s collating centre at Magongo in the early hours of Sunday.

He said the PDP candidate polled 2,910 votes to defeat his closest rival, Major Akerejoka of the All Progressives Congress (APC) who recorded 2,162 votes.

Also, Seyi Bello of the All Progressives Congress (APC) was been declared the winner of Kabba-Bunu State Constituency Election.

He polled 11,226 in the election which was described as peaceful by many observers.

Similarly, Jacob Olawumi of the All Progressive Congress (APC) has been elected to represent Mopa/Amuro for Kogi State House of Assembly

Hon. Olawumi pulled 4,389 votes to win the keenly contested election.