The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), has declared Mr Yusuf Mugu of the Peoples Democratic Party as winner in Kaura State Constituency of Kaduna.

Returning Officer in charge of the State Assembly election in the Constituency, Dr Yusuf Abubakar of the Ahmadu Bello University Zaria, announced that Mugu polled 14,085 to defeat four other contestants.

He said that Mr Afan Tandad of Labour Party (LP) came second with a total of 12,737 votes, while Mr Sunday Nehemiah of the All Progressive Congress (APC) came third with 8,715 votes.

The Returning Officer said Mr Isaac Gandu of the New Nigerian Peoples Party (NNPP) trailed behind with 1,121 votes.

Abubakar explained that a total of 37,260 voters were accredited out of the 101,275 total registered voters in the local government, of which 37,247 cast their votes.

