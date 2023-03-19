Subair Mohammed

The Speaker of the Lagos State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Mudashiru Obasa has been declared the winner of Saturday’s House of Assembly election held in Agege Constituency 1.

Obasa of the All Progressive Congress (APC) polled 17,214 votes to defeat his closest challenger Raheem Rasaki Alabi of the Labour Party (LP) who polled 3,933 votes to emerge second, while the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidate came third with 1,609 votes.

Candidate of the ADC, Kafayat Morenikeji came fourth with 62 votes, while Olubunmi Michael of SDP scored 55 votes and Odusami Oladipupo of ADP got 51 votes.

According to the INEC’s Returning Officer, “Obasa Mudashiru of APC, having satisfied the requirement of the law is hereby declared the winner and is returned elected.”

With his victory, Hon. Obasa is elected as a lawmaker representing Agege Constituency 1 for the sixth time.

