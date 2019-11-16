#KogiDecides2019: We shall record zero votes in areas where ballot boxes were snatched ― INEC

By Taiwo Amodu - Abuja
The Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC has threatened to nullify results in areas where violence were perpetrated.

There were incidents of ballot snatching and smashing in the three senatorial districts in Kogi State in Saturday governorship election.

Speaking with Tribune Online on phone, Barrister Festus Okoye, National Commissioner in charge of Information and Voter Education said that zero votes would be recorded against all the political parties in polling units where ballot boxes were smashed or carted away.

He denied PDP claims that political associates of the incumbent governor and APC candidate, Yahaya Bello were behind the incidents of ballot snatching that were rife in the three senatorial districts. He noted that INEC would only act on reports received from its field officers.

He said: “We have some Resident and National Commissioners and other senior staff of the commission on the field. They are doing their job in accordance with the law.

“We are not aware of such incident and if such an incident is taking place, there will be a report because we have some Resident Electoral Commissioners supervising a cluster of local government areas.

“We also have some of our senior staff and national commissioners out there in the field. So, there is a channel through which people can report. So, if a thing of such is happening, we wil have a report immediately.”

