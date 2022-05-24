Kogi west PDP senatorial primary ends in deadlock

The Kogi west senatorial primary election of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) on Monday ended in a deadlock as former Senator Dino Melaye polled a total of 88 votes while his opponent, Hon. TJ Yusuf also scored the same number of votes.

TJ Yusuf is presently a member of the House of Representatives representing the Kabba-Bunu/Ijumu Federal Constituency.

However, a rerun between the two aspirants will be conducted on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, in the Kogi central senatorial district of the state, Saliu Salawu Ogembe emerged as the candidate for Okene/Ogori-Magongo Federal constituency, while Aloysius Adeiza Okino emerged as the party’s candidate for the Ajaokuta federal constituency.

A former Okehi Local Government Chairman, Abdulmalik Abdulraheem Danga emerged as Adavi/Okehi Reps flag-bearer.

In the state House of Assembly primaries, Ovurevu Sheidu Abara emerged in Adavi, while Mohammed Haruna Ganaja emerged in Ajaokuta.





A former publicity secretary of the Kogi PDP, Prince Bode Ogunmola picked the ticket for Ogori-Magongo, while Onivehu Musa Siyaka emerged in Okehi for state assembly respectively. Ajanaku Tijani Umar emerged in Okene II state Constituency.

Amongst the contenders for the Senate ticket in Kogi Central are Ahmed Ogembe, Natasha Akpoti Uduaghan, Abdulkareem Salihu, Muhammed Onimisi, Etudaye Muhammed and Mahmud Adamu Attah.

