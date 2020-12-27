Abductors demand N10 million as ransom for release of man in Ekiti

The kidnappers who abducted a man in Ekiti State on Christmas Day have contacted the family allegedly demanding N10 million as ransom.

The victim identified as Happiness was abducted on Friday around 6 pm at a bad spot along Isan-Iludun-Ekiti, Oye local government area of Ekiti while travelling from Ado-Ekiti, the state capital alongside his cousin.

While his cousin, Oluwaseun was promptly rescued by the personnel of the State Security Network Agency codenamed Amotekun corps, Happiness was dragged into the bush by the kidnappers.

According to family sources who informed Nigerian Tribune, the abductors had earlier demanded N100 million on Saturday but later reduced it to N10 million on Sunday afternoon.

The source said: “We got a call from the kidnappers asking us to pay N100 million for us to see our brother but we said we don’t have that amount and we are begging them.

“We saw their call again on Sunday after a series of pleading and they reduced it now to N10 million, we are confused.”

However, the corps commander of Amotekun in the state, Brig. Gen. Joe Komolafe said he was not aware of the ransom being demanded by the abductors, saying his men were still in the forest trailing the gunmen.

He revealed that two suspects were arrested in the forest in connection with the crime, noting further that investigation would be carried out.

Komolafe said: “Since Friday when the incident occurred, my personnel have been in the bush and I can tell you that we are making progress with the arrest of the two persons in the forest.

“Let me say I am not aware of any ransom being asked by the gunmen but I can assure you that we will soon rescue the victim unhurt like we rescued his cousin.”

He said Amotekun corps with police and other local hunters would collaborate to ensure the same return of the victim.

