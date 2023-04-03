Elders of the Kogi State Chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) have called on the party’s national leadership to jettison alleged plot to manipulate original delegates’ list from 21 Local Government Areas of the State.

In a statement signed Monday by its spokesperson, Alhaji Ibrahim Dansofo, the group said “there is ongoing plot to impose Dino Melaye, a spokesperson to Atiku Abubakar Presidential Campaign Council on the State”.

The development, according to the group, is to “deprive other nine aspirants the opportunity for fair primary election”.

“The authentic list of delegates is being altered to allow Senator Dino Melaye to have his way,” the group alleged.

The group also threatened to leave the party massively and empty the party as a payback for what it describes as “betrayal”.

The group, however, asked Atiku to allow the authentic delegates list from the State to stand.

Recall the screening committee of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has cleared Dr Reuben Atabo (SAN) and nine others as aspirants for its ticket in the forthcoming Kogi State governorship contest.

Others include Sen. Dino Melaye, Engr. Musa Wada, Sen. Atai Aidoko Ali, Barr. Mohammed Kabiru Usman, Abayomi Awoniyi, Bolufemi Olarotimi, Abdullahi Haruna (SAN), Gideon Ojata and Idoko Kingsley Ilonah.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

SPOTLIGHT: Agboola Joshua, the youngest certified cloud practitioner in Africa

Agboola Joshua is the founder and Chief Executive Officer of Joshfortech. At age 6, Joshua started…





Why we didn’t admit applicant with 326 JAMB score — UNILAG

The management of the University of Lagos(UNILAG) Akoka has debunked the claim by…

Why Chioma and I got married during our grieving moment —Davido

Nigerian music star, Davido, has revealed that he and his wife, Chioma, got married after losing their son, Ifeanyi in…

Datti: NBC slams N5m penalty on Channels Television hours after Tinubu’s petition

The National Broadcasting Commission (NBC) has slammed a fine of N5 million on Channels Television for…

How PSG star Neymar lost €1 million to online gambling in one sitting

PSG star Neymar who is currently recovering from ankle surgery spent some of his time on Tuesday playing…

Interim govt: I’m seeing swearing-in holding despite electoral fraud – Primate Ayodele

The leader of INRI Evangelical Spiritual Church, Primate Elijah Ayodele has declared that there will be no interim government in…