By: Segun Kasali – Lagos

The Nigerian Institute of International Affairs (NIIA), Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA), Navy and other stakeholders have x-rayed Maritime Domain Awareness in the country.

They gave their viewpoints at the Institute’s Conference themed: Maritime Domain Awareness for Africa’s Maritime Security Architecture, held on Monday in Lagos.

The Director-General, NIMASA, Dr. Bashir Jamoh, who said the maritime domain is much more than security, noted that Nigeria should take the matters of maritime domain awareness very seriously.

Jamoh, who stated that the domain involves territorial waters of the maritime sector such as people, infrastructure, said everyone must accept the vulnerability and openness of the coastal line.

He further explained that Nigeria used to experience attacks on its coastal lines but it became history with the efforts of the Naval Force.

Dr Bashir, therefore, urged the sister agencies on collaboration regarding information sharing and intelligence gathering.

The Chairman of the Occasion, Presidential Candidate of the Social Democratic Party (SDP), Prince Adewole Adebayo noted that the maritime architecture is the better pathway to achieving the desired economy.

He, therefore, urged the Federal Government to make investment in institutions that will strengthen the maritime architecture, stating that the country has a long coastal line it needs to monitor.

Prince Adewole noted that the Navy is an important platform to conquer the mysteries, adding that the country’s revenue can be tripled if its inland waterways are properly managed.

The Guest Speaker, Rear Admiral Francis Akpan said Maritime security represents one of a number of peace and security related policy fields, stating that the essence of maritime security is for effective trade and commerce over the country’s vast maritime domain.





Francis also said the threats to maritime security are Irregular and unauthorized fishing, resource theft, trafficking of drugs, narcotics, human beings, money laundering, illicit financial activities, and unemployment.

According to him, the surge in piracy from the year 2000 revealed how African maritime states have been unable to prevent piracy and other maritime crimes.

He, therefore, beseeched African countries to come together to combat these issues.

Rear Admiral pointed out the need to continue to develop capacity, taking seriously the issue of environmental degradation into consideration.

The Director-General, NIIA, Professor Eghosa Osaghae gave assurances that the country’s maritime domain will be conquered with NIMASA’s effective policy regulations..

This was just as he expressed the Agency’s readiness to be part of the contributors to the world’s bilateral relations.

The DG stated that the Agency now has a formidable Sports Diplomacy Desk for, adding that Science diplomacy will come into being soon.

