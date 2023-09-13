The Deputy Governorship Candidate of the Accord Party in the forthcoming November 11 Election, Hon. Raphael Olamife, is set to begin stakeholder consultation in the seven Local Government Areas of Kogi West Senatorial District today.

Hon. Olamife disclosed that Kogi West remains home for the Accord Party and a no-go area for other political parties and explained that there is no alternative to Alhaji Jibrin Usman in the forthcoming November Governorship election.

Addressing Newsmen after meeting with the State Executives of Accord yesterday, Hon. Olamife described the forthcoming November Governorship election as one that is crucial to the survival of the state and said no mistake should be made not to vote for Vice Admiral Jibrin Usman Rtd.

The Deputy Governorship Candidate described Jibrin Usman, the Party’s Flagbearer, as the most qualified amongst those seeking to govern the state and described his maturity, capacity, and experience as second to none.

He assured that if elected, Alhaji Jibrin Usman intends to tackle poverty and underdevelopment that are bedevilling the State headlong.

The Deputy Governorship Candidate says his consultation tour of the seven LGAs in the West is to prepare the ground for the coming of the Party’s Governorship Flagbearer. He says with what is on the ground, the Accord Party will win all seven LGAs in Kogi West.

Hon. Olamife described Jibrin Usman as the man to beat in the forthcoming November Governorship election and urged the people to liberate themselves from bad governance by voting for the Accord Party.

