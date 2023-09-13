An old video of Nigerian singer, Ilerioluwa Oladimeji popularly called Mohbad accusing his boss Naira Marley and the record label of being after his life, has resurfaced online.

In a distressing video shared by SabiRadio in February 2022, the late singer could be seen lamenting about some people he said were after his life.

TRIBUNE ONLINE reports that some fans of Mohbad has taken to social media to link his death to the issue that sometimes occurred between him and his former boss.

While the nature of their past differences and disputes remains a part of their shared history, the passing of Mohbad appears to have prompted a reflection on their rivalry.

See video below;

