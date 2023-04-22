The gubernatorial candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) for November 11th governorship election in Kogi, Alhaji. Ododo Ahmed Usman (OAU) has embarked on consultation and reconciliatory visits to all the stakeholders and religious leaders in the state.

In the first phase of the visitations, Hon. Ododo visited Hon A.K Salihu (in Ihima), Adayi Chief M.J Ozovehe (in Ihima), Ohi of Okengwe, His Royal Highness Tijani Anaje, Shehu Of Adavi LGA in Adavi Eba and Hon. Momohjimoh Kennedy (the former Speaker of the House of Assembly Kogi).

Hon. Ododo whose guests cut across political and religious affiliations commended them for their various past and present contributions to the onerous task of building Kogi of ‘our collective dreams’ while seeking their support for a successful outing in the forthcoming governorship election.

He further reiterated that the time has come for all stakeholders to join hands with Kogi State Governor, Alhaji Yahaya Adoza Bello to set the state on the pedestal of sustainable development, adding that he would not deviate from the already established development template when he assumes office as the Governor of Kogi State.

The APC governorship candidate who was the former Auditor-General for Kogi State Local Government Areas was accompanied by the former Chief of Staff to the Governor, Pharm. Asuku Jamiu, Kogi Central Senator-elect, Abubakar Ohere, former Accountant-General of the state, Hon. Jibrin Momoh.

Others on the entourage of OAU are former Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, Barrister Deedat Momoh, Chairman of Kogi State Internal Revenue Service (KGIRS), all the Executive Chairmen of the five Local Government Areas in Kogi Central Senatorial District and several other dignitaries.

