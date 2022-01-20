Kogi govt says mock examination compulsory for NECO/WASCE registration

The Kogi State government has said prospective candidates of NECO and WASCE examinations in the state must have completed mock examinations before they can register for both examinations.

This decision was taken at a meeting of the management of the Ministry of Education and proprietors of private schools in Lokoja.

Commissioner for Education, Science and Technology, Wemi Jones, reiterated that the State Education Law 2020 made the State Common Entrance and mock examinations mandatory, emphasising that schools in the state should comply and operate within the stipulated law.

The commissioner who was represented at the meeting by the Permanent Secretary in the Ministry, Emmanuel Idenyi, said schools should register and present details of their candidates for Common Entrance and mock examinations to the ministry according to provisions of the State Education Law 2020 or be sanctioned.

According to him, “Mock which is designed to help students prepare for NECO and WASCE has to be centralized like the external examinations it mimicked; this should be coordinated by the ministry.”

The commissioner explained that the guidelines of Kogi Education Law 2020 as approved is not punitive but designed to aid school owners to operate effectively and the ministry to project and prepare schools in the state to best standards for maximum advantage to the people.

He encouraged owners of private schools who had hitherto failed to register with the ministry to do so immediately as unapproved schools would not be allowed to write external examinations.

He further appealed to private school owners to register with the National Association of Proprietors of Private Schools (NAPPS) for ease of administration.

While announcing that four students in the state qualified for the 2022 Olympia National Maths Quiz Competition and would be sponsored to the next stage in Jos by the ministry, the commissioner noted that the ministry had addressed shortcomings of the past effectively under the present administration and better results were being recorded.

In their responses, various private school managers in the state commended the state governor for signing the State Education Law 2020 and providing a guideline for their operations.