North-East APC legislators pass vote of confidence on Mala Buni led committee

Legislatures elected under the banner of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in the North-East subregion have passed a vote of confidence on the leadership of the Mai Mala Buni led Caretaker/Convention Committee.

The vote of confidence was passed during an extraordinary meeting of the Conference of Nigeria States Legislatures, North-East zone held at Hazibal hotel, Bauchi on Thursday led by the Speaker of Bauchi State House of Assembly, Abubakar Y Suleiman.

The legislatures observed that the Mai Mala Buni led Committee has done well by trying to make the APC a united entity as can be seen in the number of State Governors, legislators and other personalities who have decamped into the party.

The meeting also agreed to speak with one voice in the choice of presidential candidate of the party stressing that it is by doing so that the subregion can have a definite say in the political affairs of the country.

Abubakar Y Suleiman added that, “as for us in the North-East subregion, we are pleased with the leadership of the Mai Mala Buni led Caretaker Committee and believes that he will be able to take the party to a safe landing at the end of its assignment”.

He expressed confidence that the committee will conduct the national convention successfully come February 26 saying that the party will come out stronger and better at the end of the convention.

