Kogi govt employs 3,979 teachers

Kogi State government said it is set to launch Education Revolution with the provision of quality infrastructure at all levels of institutions of learning and recruitment of teachers as it employed 3,979 teachers.

Commissioner of Education, Honourable Wemi Jones, disclosed to journalists on Tuesday after a tour of education facilities at the newly constructed ultra-modern GYB Model Science Secondary School, Adankolo in Lokoja.

He disclosed that the model science schools are scared across the state and when completed will be some of the legacy edifices of the Yahaya Bello administration.

The Commissioner stated with admiration, the establishment and construction of the new Confluence University of Science and Technology, Osara, which he said has since commenced lectures.

He assured that the University would absorb the students seeking higher education in sciences, technology and medicine, as the National Universities Commission (NUC) has accredited several courses.

Hon. Wemi Jones explained that Prince Abubakar Audu University, Ayingba and the Teaching Hospital have been developed and equipped for conductive and thorough learning and teaching.

He announced that the State Government has planned to employ 3,979 teachers out of which 3,100 have passed the qualifying test, assuring that the exercise will be continuous.

In a bid to ensure that every child goes to school in the state, Kogi Education Law has been enacted to guide and regulate the system, the Commissioner said.

“Any school-age child seen hawking or roaming the streets would be arrested and the parents will be prosecuted at the appropriate court for violating the education law of the state.

Chairman Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), Kogi state Council, Comrade Adeiza Momojimoh, commended the state government for the wonderful achievement in the education sector.

He however noted with dissatisfaction, the government’s inability to carry along the press, which he said has kept the citizens in the dark.

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE