2023: Bauchi Police warn political parties against electoral violence during campaigns

As electioneering campaigns are expected to start at the state level in accordance with the provisions of the Electoral Act, Bauchi State Command has warned political parties and their supporters to eschew all forms of electoral violence in other to have a peaceful process.

The warning was handed down by the Commissioner of Police, Umar Mammam Sanda, during an interactive session with all political parties and other relevant stakeholders in the state, held at the police headquarters in Bauchi.

He explained that the Police in the state are committed to providing security and order within a political system which is conducive enough to guarantee hitch-free and threat-free campaign processes to people and the entire electoral processes before, during and after the conduct of the 2023 general election in Bauchi State.

According to him, “Under section 28(1) of the Electoral Act 2022, the electioneering campaigns has commenced with effect from 28th September 2022 for the Presidential and National Assembly, while that of Governorship and State Houses of Assembly from 12th October 2022. Hence, It is expedient to note that, the Pre-Election activities forms a critical step in the Electoral process that will pave way for free, fair and credible elections.”

The Commissioner of Police added that “As a leading agency in election security, charged with the responsibility of enforcing laws and the maintenance of order before, during and after the election. We shall be firm, stern and decisive with all forms of breaches that may mar this process.”

He further said that “The serenity of electioneering processes is only possible when we, particularly all the stakeholders and key players, put all hands on deck. As we do recognize the vital roles of all critical stakeholders as integral partners in realising peaceful conduct of the 2023 General Election in the state.”

Umar Sanda added that “I would like to bring to your kind attention that, the use of quasi-security outfits created by state or local communities under whatever name or guise is not allowed to participate during the electioneering campaigns and other electoral processes as they have no role in the Electoral Act.”

The Police Commissioner also warned them against removing or defacing their opponent’s posters/leaflets, saying that they should desist from posting political banners/posters of whatever kind at public buildings such as Government Institutions, Schools, hospitals, INEC offices and Worship centres.

He said that doing so was tantamount to an Electoral offence as enshrined in section 92 (3) of the Electoral Act 2022 as amended, adding to achieve a hitch-free electioneering campaign in Bauchi state, all political parties and actors must subsume their campaigns within extant legal frameworks and avoid actions or speeches that could inflame the political order.

The Police Commissioner concluded saying, “I also want to warn individuals whose perception of democracy is the application of violence, to have a rethink because the Police are committed to dealing firmly with such characters within the dictates of the law.”

He stressed that “All political parties are expected to apply for permission to hold rallies 72 hours before such rallies are held. Safety and security of all attendees will be put into consideration before granting approval.”

