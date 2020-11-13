Kogi govt connects Ife Olukotun community to the national electricity grid

The Kogi State Government has connected part of Ife Olukotun Community in Ijumu local government council of Kogi state to the National Electricity Grid.

The Kogi State Commissioner for Rural Development, Hon. Daniel Ejigbo disclosed this to newsmen.

He said the need to boost the economic capacity of the area was the motivation behind the State Government initiative.

“It is unthinkable that some parts of the ancient town which is the second largest in Yagba East LGA had never had electricity. What that translates to is that economic activities had been on the low.

“This is unacceptable to the administration of Alh. Yahaya Bello who directed that we put every machinery in motion to give the town electricity. We have delivered on that mandate.

“Power supply is critical to economic and social development. It is our hope that the community will protect those facilities, even as we will not rest on our oars to ensure every community in Kogi State has electricity.

“Our ambitious Light Up Kogi East Project is nearing completion and with billions of naira, we are electrifying over 200 communities simultaneously.

“When the Governor said he will do more, he meant it. He is doing it already”.

Also, the Secretary to the State Government, Dr Folashade Ayoade, who is from the area, thanked the Governor for his love for her people.

“My people supported a performer and the performer is already rewarding their faith in him”, the SSG said.

A resident of the recently electrified New Layout, Mrs Elizabeth Adebayo said the Governor is “God-sent”.

“Now we can enjoy electricity like every other part of the State. This is unbelievable. We thank the Governor for his dedication to our welfare”, She said.

