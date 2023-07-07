The Kogi State House of Assembly Complex, which was set on fire nine months ago by unknown individuals, is set to undergo renovation as the state government has officially awarded the contract for the project.

The contractor has been charged with the responsibility of ensuring quality work.

During the ceremony held in Lokoja on Friday, the Speaker, Rt. Hon. Aliyu Umar Yusuf urged the contractor to complete the renovation within the stipulated eight-week period mentioned in the contract.

He emphasized that the Assembly would accept nothing less than the best quality work.

The Speaker commended the executive arm of the Kogi State government, led by Governor Yahaya Bello, for matching their promises with action.

He assured that the Assembly would focus on producing quality legislation once the renovation is completed.

Recalling the fire incident that occurred on October 10, 2022, which rendered the Assembly Complex unfit for legislative activities, the Speaker highlighted the necessity of the renovation.

During this time, the lawmakers had to resort to using the Speaker’s Official Lodge as an alternative venue for their sittings.

The Speaker expressed his appreciation to Governor Yahaya Bello for fulfilling his promise to the lawmakers that they would resume their legislative activities at the Assembly Complex after their recess.

He also assured the executive arm of the Assembly’s cooperation, emphasizing the importance of such collaboration for the overall development of the state.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE





Makinde: Son of church warden who builds mosques

The mosque is the heart of the Islamic life. It is the place where the Almighty Allah (SWT) is communally worshipped and…

Why we refused to fix federal roads in Edo – Philip Shaibu

Edo State Deputy Governor, Phillip Shaibu on Friday explained that the state government was ready to…

Revealed: Funke Akindele, Toyin Abraham’s silent media war over supremacy, influence

There is a quiet social media war currently pitching Funke Akindele and Toyin Abraham against each other over…

Subsidy removal as elite banditry, reverse robin hoodism

I really wanted to stop talking about subsidy removal for two reasons. One, senseless, right-wing, anti-people economic populism has…

[EXCLUSIVE] Ministerial list: Serving senators, ex-bank CEO, others make first batch

The list, according to top sources in power corridors, is the first batch and will be sent to the Senate this…

See why Italian FA slammed Roma’s Mourinho with 10-day suspension

Roma manager Jose Mourinho has been issued a 10-day suspension by the Italian Football Association (FIGC) as…