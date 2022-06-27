Buhari swears in Ariwoola as acting Chief Justice of Nigeria

President Muhammadu Buhari has sworn in Justice Olukayade Ariwoola as the acting Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN) following the sudden resignation of Justice Ibrahim Tanko on health grounds.

Ariwoola thus becomes the third individual to occupy the top Judiciary job of the country in the life of this administration.

Recall that Justice Walter Onnoghen also became the CJN under President Buhari’s administration before he resigned from office.

Buhari administered the oath of office on Ariwoola at the Council Chambers of the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

The acting CJN was accompanied to the ceremony by some Justices of the Supreme Court.

More details to come later…

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

How Workplace Sexual Harassment Forces Many Out Of Their Dream Jobs

Despite several laws prohibiting sexual harassment in Nigeria, many victims are forced to quit their dream jobs while others suffer depression as a result of unsolicited sexual advances from colleagues. FAITH ADEOYE reports.Buhari swears in Ariwoola Buhari swears in Ariwoola





If you want to keep your job and excel in your career, you need to do as I say,” Janet Abegunde’s boss said to her one fateful day. Miss Abegunde, a 24-year-old accountant who had just gotten her first job in one of the new generation banks, said she fell into depression after her boss sexually harassed her.Buhari swears in Ariwoola Buhari swears in Ariwoola

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Top 10 Business Ideas In Nigeria You Can Start With 100,000 Naira

2023: Kwankwaso Will Not Be Deputy To Obi —NNPP