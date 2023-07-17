The Governor of Kogi State, Alhaji Yahaya Bello, has extended his deepest condolences to the Atta Igala and President of the Kogi State Council of Chiefs, His Royal Majesty Alaji Mathew Opaluwa Ogwuche-akpa II, on the passing of his elder brother, Prince James Faruna Opaluwa.

Prince James Faruna Opaluwa passed away on Saturday after a brief illness.

In a press statement issued by his Chief Press Secretary, Onogwu Muhammed, the governor described the late James Opaluwa as a dedicated community leader and a humble individual who dedicated his life to serving God and humanity.

The governor highlighted the significant contributions made by the deceased to the progress and development of his community, emphasizing the impact of James Opaluwa’s selfless service and unwavering commitment to improving the lives of those around him.

Governor Bello encouraged the Atta Igala and the family of the late James to find solace in the remarkable life led by the departed, noting that he will be remembered for the cherished memories he left behind.

He offered prayers to God, seeking eternal rest for the soul of James Opaluwa, and strength for His Royal Majesty and the bereaved family to cope with the irreparable loss.

Mr James Faruna Opaluwa Oguche Akpa, a retired Programme Manager at Nigeria Television Authority (NTA), was a great pillar and icon in the Aju-Amacho Dynasty. He passed away at the age of 69 after an illness.

