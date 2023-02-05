By Yekini Jimoh, Lokoja

Yomi Awoniyi, former Kogi State Deputy Governor, has picked nomination and expression of interest forms for the 14th April, 2023 Governorship primaries of the Peoples Democratic Party PDP.

The former Deputy Governor in a statement issued on Thursday in Lokoja said his desire to vie for the office is not borne out of a desire for self- promotion or personal aggrandizement, but as a result of his genuine belief that he possesses the character, capacity, competence, commitment, knowledge, experience and resolve to address the myriad of problems besetting the state.

Awoniyi mentioned the near total absence of Local Government Administration, lamented the dysfunctional state of affairs in the state as his motivation to join the race.

While pointing out that with the state’s rich endowment in abundant human and material resources, said Kogi deserves to be in a better place, solicited the sincere hope and prayers of all Kogites to join hands with him in seeking to do what is good for the State.

Awoniyi who presently serves as the Director General, Atiku Okowa Presidential Campaign in Kogi State, under the Chairmanship of H.E Alh Ibrahim Idris, stressed that he is presently totally focused on the much bigger assignment of ensuring total victory at the polls on the 25th February 2023.

Presidential and NASS elections for the PDP, insisting that victory at the poll is germane for the success of the PDP in subsequent political programmes.