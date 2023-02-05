Former Deputy National Publicity Secretary of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Comrade Timi Frank, on Sunday, advised President Muhammadu Buhari not to contemplate or accept any recommendation to shift the forthcoming polls.

Frank who made this plea in a statement in Abuja, also called on the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), not to add to the current harrowing experience of Nigerians by shifting the polls.

He said the call became necessary following clandestine efforts by some politicians to have the elections postponed because of imminent failure staring at them in the face as February 25, 2023 approaches.

He accused a presidential candidate of having allegedly mobilized the media and Civil Society Organisations in the 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory with huge sums to begin editorial campaigns and protests respectively to call for the postponement of the presidential elections using the excuse of fuel and Naira scarcity.

Frank, who is the United Liberation Movement for West Papua (ULMWP) Ambassador to East Africa and Middle East, called on Buhari not to succumb to the blackmail of some governors to prevail on him to shift the polls.

He insisted that the only legacy Buhari will leave for Nigeria is to keep to his promise to conduct a free, fair, credible and transparent 2023 general elections.

Frank said: “Buhari has promised Nigerians and the world to bequeath free, fair and credible as his legacy. He must not allow the APC Governors to sway him to do otherwise.

“The international community is waiting to see if you will keep to your promise or you deceived them with your promise to ensure holistic electoral reforms in the country.

“Nigerians are ready to go to the polls to correct the evil policies of an uncaring administration.

“This is a better time to hold this election to enable Nigerians to choose whether to remain in Egypt with APC’s Pharaoh or to cross over to the promised land with the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).”

He called on INEC to resist any overtures to postpone the elections.





He said do so would be resisted by Nigerians who are already fed up with the present administration and are waiting to take them out of office with their Permanent Voter Card (PVC).